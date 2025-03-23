Arizona vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats (23-12) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (25-9) on Sunday at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Game time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Arizona vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (59%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Arizona (-3.5) versus Oregon on Sunday. The over/under has been set at 152.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has compiled a 17-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Arizona (13-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (56.5%) than Oregon (4-3) does as the underdog (57.1%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 16 opportunities at home, and they've covered six times in 11 opportunities on the road.

This season, the Ducks are 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Arizona vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (72%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a mark of 16-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -172 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon is 4-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, the Ducks have gone 2-4 (33.3%).

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 63.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona averages 82.1 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per outing (192nd in college basketball). It has a +344 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Caleb Love ranks 157th in the nation with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

Oregon is outscoring opponents by six points per game, with a +203 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allows 70.4 per outing (126th in college basketball).

Nathan Bittle's 14.1 points per game leads Oregon and ranks 369th in college basketball.

The Wildcats are 11th in the country at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's 8.1 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka averages 7.8 rebounds per game (ranking 72nd in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

The Ducks are 185th in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Bittle's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Ducks and rank 104th in the country.

Arizona averages 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and gives up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

The Ducks rank 105th in college basketball averaging 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 103rd, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

