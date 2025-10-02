Arizona vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Arizona Wildcats are up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Arizona: (-1149) | Oklahoma State: (+730)

Arizona: (-1149) | Oklahoma State: (+730) Spread: Arizona: -20.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +20.5 (-115)

Arizona: -20.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +20.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Arizona has won twice against the spread this year.

One of three Arizona games have gone over the point total this season.

Oklahoma State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 20.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Oklahoma State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (90.8%)

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Arizona is favored by 20.5 points over Oklahoma State. Arizona is -105 to cover the spread, with Oklahoma State being -115.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

The Arizona-Oklahoma State matchup on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Arizona vs. Oklahoma State reveal Arizona as the favorite (-1149) and Oklahoma State as the underdog (+730).

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona 31.3 77 16.3 19 52.8 4 Oklahoma State 17.3 127 35.0 108 56.3 4

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. Oklahoma State analysis on FanDuel Research.