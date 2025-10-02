FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Arizona Wildcats are up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Arizona: (-1149) | Oklahoma State: (+730)
  • Spread: Arizona: -20.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +20.5 (-115)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Arizona has won twice against the spread this year.
  • One of three Arizona games have gone over the point total this season.
  • Oklahoma State has but one win versus the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 20.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Oklahoma State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (90.8%)

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Arizona is favored by 20.5 points over Oklahoma State. Arizona is -105 to cover the spread, with Oklahoma State being -115.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

The Arizona-Oklahoma State matchup on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Arizona vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Arizona vs. Oklahoma State reveal Arizona as the favorite (-1149) and Oklahoma State as the underdog (+730).

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Arizona31.37716.31952.84
Oklahoma State17.312735.010856.34

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Game time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona
  • Stadium: Arizona Stadium

