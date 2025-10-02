Arizona vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Arizona Wildcats are up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Arizona vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Arizona: (-1149) | Oklahoma State: (+730)
- Spread: Arizona: -20.5 (-105) | Oklahoma State: +20.5 (-115)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Arizona vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Arizona has won twice against the spread this year.
- One of three Arizona games have gone over the point total this season.
- Oklahoma State has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Oklahoma State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 20.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Oklahoma State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
Arizona vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (90.8%)
Arizona vs Oklahoma State Point Spread
Arizona is favored by 20.5 points over Oklahoma State. Arizona is -105 to cover the spread, with Oklahoma State being -115.
Arizona vs Oklahoma State Over/Under
The Arizona-Oklahoma State matchup on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Arizona vs Oklahoma State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Arizona vs. Oklahoma State reveal Arizona as the favorite (-1149) and Oklahoma State as the underdog (+730).
Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arizona
|31.3
|77
|16.3
|19
|52.8
|4
|Oklahoma State
|17.3
|127
|35.0
|108
|56.3
|4
Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
