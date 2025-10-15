Arizona vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Arizona Wildcats facing the Houston Cougars.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Arizona vs Houston Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Arizona: (-110) | Houston: (-111)
- Spread: Arizona: -1.5 (100) | Houston: +1.5 (-122)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Arizona vs Houston Betting Trends
- Arizona has three wins in five games against the spread this season.
- Arizona is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of five Arizona games have gone over the point total this year.
- Houston has four wins in six contests against the spread this season.
- Houston has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Of six Houston games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
Arizona vs Houston Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (51.3%)
Arizona vs Houston Point Spread
Arizona is favored by 1.5 points (+100 to cover) in this matchup. Houston, the underdog, is -122.
Arizona vs Houston Over/Under
Arizona versus Houston on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Arizona vs Houston Moneyline
The Arizona vs Houston moneyline has Houston as a -111 favorite, while Arizona is a -110 underdog.
Arizona vs. Houston Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Arizona
|32.2
|53
|18.5
|27
|52.3
|6
|Houston
|29.2
|65
|17.5
|23
|47.3
|6
Arizona vs. Houston Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: TDECU Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.