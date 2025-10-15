Arizona vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Arizona Wildcats facing the Houston Cougars.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs Houston Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Arizona: (-110) | Houston: (-111)

Arizona: (-110) | Houston: (-111) Spread: Arizona: -1.5 (100) | Houston: +1.5 (-122)

Arizona: -1.5 (100) | Houston: +1.5 (-122) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona vs Houston Betting Trends

Arizona has three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Arizona is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of five Arizona games have gone over the point total this year.

Houston has four wins in six contests against the spread this season.

Houston has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of six Houston games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Arizona vs Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (51.3%)

Arizona vs Houston Point Spread

Arizona is favored by 1.5 points (+100 to cover) in this matchup. Houston, the underdog, is -122.

Arizona vs Houston Over/Under

Arizona versus Houston on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Arizona vs Houston Moneyline

The Arizona vs Houston moneyline has Houston as a -111 favorite, while Arizona is a -110 underdog.

Arizona vs. Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona 32.2 53 18.5 27 52.3 6 Houston 29.2 65 17.5 23 47.3 6

Arizona vs. Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: TDECU Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.