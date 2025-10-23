Arizona State vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Arizona State Sun Devils taking on the Houston Cougars.

Arizona State vs Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arizona State: (-275) | Houston: (+220)

Arizona State: (-275) | Houston: (+220) Spread: Arizona State: -7.5 (-102) | Houston: +7.5 (-120)

Arizona State: -7.5 (-102) | Houston: +7.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Arizona State vs Houston Betting Trends

Arizona State's record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Arizona State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Two of Arizona State's seven games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Houston is 5-2-0 this year.

Houston doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been five Houston games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Arizona State vs Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sun Devils win (70%)

Arizona State vs Houston Point Spread

Arizona State is a 7.5-point favorite against Houston. Arizona State is -102 to cover the spread, and Houston is -120.

Arizona State vs Houston Over/Under

The over/under for Arizona State-Houston on Oct. 25 is 46.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Arizona State vs Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Arizona State-Houston, Arizona State is the favorite at -275, and Houston is +220.

Arizona State vs. Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Arizona State 26.0 81 24.3 69 54.5 7 Houston 29.4 60 19.0 30 47.4 7

Arizona State vs. Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

