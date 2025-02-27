NFL
Arizona Cardinals Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.
The Arizona Cardinals, at +4900, are currently not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Cardinals Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4900 (Bet $100 to win $4,900)
Cardinals Stats Insights (2024)
- On offense, the Cardinals ranked 11th in the NFL with 358.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st in total defense (342.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Cardinals ranked 12th in scoring offense (23.5 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (22.3 points allowed per game) last season.
- Offensively, Arizona ranked 18th in the NFL with 214.1 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.1).
- The Cardinals ranked seventh in run offense (144.2 rushing yards per game) and 20th in run defense (126.4 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense on third down that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (43.8% third-down percentage), Arizona put up better results offensively, ranking eighth in the NFL by posting a 43.0% third-down conversion rate.
- The Cardinals ranked seventh in offensive yards per play (5.9) and 23rd in yards per play allowed (5.6) last year.
- With 17 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (16th in NFL) last season, Arizona's -3 turnover margin ranked 18th in the league.
Cardinals Offseason Additions
Name
Position
2024 GP
Former Team
|Vi Jones
|LB
|4
|Buccaneers
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)