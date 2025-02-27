FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Arizona Cardinals Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Arizona Cardinals, at +4900, are currently not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Cardinals Postseason Odds

  • Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4900 (Bet $100 to win $4,900)

Cardinals Stats Insights (2024)

  • On offense, the Cardinals ranked 11th in the NFL with 358.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st in total defense (342.5 yards allowed per contest).
  • The Cardinals ranked 12th in scoring offense (23.5 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (22.3 points allowed per game) last season.
  • Offensively, Arizona ranked 18th in the NFL with 214.1 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.1).
  • The Cardinals ranked seventh in run offense (144.2 rushing yards per game) and 20th in run defense (126.4 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.
  • Despite having a bottom-five defense on third down that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (43.8% third-down percentage), Arizona put up better results offensively, ranking eighth in the NFL by posting a 43.0% third-down conversion rate.
  • The Cardinals ranked seventh in offensive yards per play (5.9) and 23rd in yards per play allowed (5.6) last year.
  • With 17 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (16th in NFL) last season, Arizona's -3 turnover margin ranked 18th in the league.

Cardinals Offseason Additions

Name
Position
2024 GP
Former Team
Vi JonesLB4Buccaneers

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

  • Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+700)
  • Buffalo Bills (+750)
  • Detroit Lions (+950)
  • San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
  • Green Bay Packers (+2000)
  • Washington Commanders (+2400)
  • Houston Texans (+2800)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
  • Chicago Bears (+4100)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
  • Miami Dolphins (+4500)
  • Denver Broncos (+4600)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
  • Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
  • New England Patriots (+10000)
  • New Orleans Saints (+13000)
  • Cleveland Browns (+13000)
  • Carolina Panthers (+16000)
  • New York Jets (+17000)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
  • Tennessee Titans (+20000)
  • New York Giants (+20000)

