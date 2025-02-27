Arizona Cardinals Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Arizona Cardinals, at +4900, are currently not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Cardinals Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4900 (Bet $100 to win $4,900)

Cardinals Stats Insights (2024)

On offense, the Cardinals ranked 11th in the NFL with 358.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 21st in total defense (342.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals ranked 12th in scoring offense (23.5 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (22.3 points allowed per game) last season.

Offensively, Arizona ranked 18th in the NFL with 214.1 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.1).

The Cardinals ranked seventh in run offense (144.2 rushing yards per game) and 20th in run defense (126.4 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense on third down that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (43.8% third-down percentage), Arizona put up better results offensively, ranking eighth in the NFL by posting a 43.0% third-down conversion rate.

The Cardinals ranked seventh in offensive yards per play (5.9) and 23rd in yards per play allowed (5.6) last year.

With 17 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (16th in NFL) last season, Arizona's -3 turnover margin ranked 18th in the league.

Cardinals Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Vi Jones LB 4 Buccaneers

