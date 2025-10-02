Appalachian State vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Appalachian State Mountaineers play the Oregon State Beavers.

Appalachian State vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-118) | Oregon State: (+100)

Appalachian State: (-118) | Oregon State: (+100) Spread: Appalachian State: -1.5 (-110) | Oregon State: +1.5 (-110)

Appalachian State: -1.5 (-110) | Oregon State: +1.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Appalachian State vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Appalachian State has one win against the spread this season.

Appalachian State owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Appalachian State has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

Oregon State has won twice against the spread this year.

Oregon State has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Oregon State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Appalachian State vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mountaineers win (63.4%)

Appalachian State vs Oregon State Point Spread

Oregon State is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-110 odds), and Appalachian State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Appalachian State vs Oregon State Over/Under

The over/under for Appalachian State-Oregon State on Oct. 4 is 53.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Appalachian State vs Oregon State Moneyline

Appalachian State is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Oregon State is a +100 underdog.

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Appalachian State 22.5 110 27.3 75 55.0 4 Oregon State 17.4 113 36.6 133 52.3 5

Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium

