Appalachian State vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Georgia State Panthers.
Appalachian State vs Georgia State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-126) | Georgia State: (+108)
- Spread: Appalachian State: -2.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +2.5 (-115)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Appalachian State vs Georgia State Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has won twice against the spread this season.
- Appalachian State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- Two of Appalachian State's five games have hit the over.
- Georgia State has one win against the spread this year.
- Georgia State has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Georgia State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.
Appalachian State vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mountaineers win (61%)
Appalachian State vs Georgia State Point Spread
Appalachian State is favored by 2.5 points against Georgia State. Appalachian State is -105 to cover the spread, while Georgia State is -115.
Appalachian State vs Georgia State Over/Under
A total of 55.5 points has been set for the Appalachian State-Georgia State matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Appalachian State vs Georgia State Moneyline
Georgia State is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Appalachian State is a -126 favorite.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Appalachian State
|23.4
|103
|26.4
|79
|54.7
|5
|Georgia State
|17.6
|124
|41.2
|132
|57.5
|5
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Center Parc Stadium
