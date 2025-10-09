Appalachian State vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Georgia State Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-126) | Georgia State: (+108)

Appalachian State: (-126) | Georgia State: (+108) Spread: Appalachian State: -2.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +2.5 (-115)

Appalachian State: -2.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +2.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won twice against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Two of Appalachian State's five games have hit the over.

Georgia State has one win against the spread this year.

Georgia State has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Georgia State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mountaineers win (61%)

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Point Spread

Appalachian State is favored by 2.5 points against Georgia State. Appalachian State is -105 to cover the spread, while Georgia State is -115.

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Over/Under

A total of 55.5 points has been set for the Appalachian State-Georgia State matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Appalachian State vs Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia State is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Appalachian State is a -126 favorite.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Appalachian State 23.4 103 26.4 79 54.7 5 Georgia State 17.6 124 41.2 132 57.5 5

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Appalachian State vs. Georgia State analysis on FanDuel Research.