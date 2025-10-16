Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Appalachian State Mountaineers play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-360) | Coastal Carolina: (+290)

Appalachian State: (-360) | Coastal Carolina: (+290) Spread: Appalachian State: -10.5 (-105) | Coastal Carolina: +10.5 (-115)

Appalachian State: -10.5 (-105) | Coastal Carolina: +10.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Appalachian State has covered the spread three times in six games.

Appalachian State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this year.

This season, three of Appalachian State's six games have go over the point total.

Coastal Carolina owns two wins against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, Coastal Carolina has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Coastal Carolina has played six games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mountaineers win (76.7%)

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Appalachian State 26.3 85 25.3 71 54.8 6 Coastal Carolina 14.7 132 26.8 81 52.2 6

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium

