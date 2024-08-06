2024 Appalachian State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

In 2024, the Appalachian State Mountaineers have put up a record of 1-1. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Appalachian State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 East Tennessee State Aug. 31 W 38-10 - - 2 @ Clemson Sept. 7 L 66-20 Tigers (-16.5) 52.5 3 @ East Carolina Sept. 14 - Mountaineers (-2.5) 58.5 4 South Alabama Sept. 19 - - - 5 Liberty Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Marshall Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Louisiana Oct. 12 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Appalachian State Last Game

The Mountaineers lost to the Clemson Tigers 66-20 in their most recent game. In that game against the Tigers, Joey Aguilar had 214 yards on 18-of-41 passing (43.9%) for the Mountaineers, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Anderson Castle ran for 80 yards on seven carries (11.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 19 yards. Kaedin Robinson led the receiving charge against the Tigers, hauling in three passes for 58 yards.

Appalachian State Betting Insights

This is the first game this season Appalachian State is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Mountaineers are playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Check out even more analysis about Appalachian State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on FanDuel today!