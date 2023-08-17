2023 Appalachian State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have a record of 3-3 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Appalachian State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Gardner-Webb September 2 W 45-24 Mountaineers (-23.5) 51.5 2 @ North Carolina September 9 L 40-34 Tar Heels (-19.5) 58.5 3 East Carolina September 16 W 43-28 Mountaineers (-7.5) 48.5 4 @ Wyoming September 23 L 22-19 Cowboys (-2.5) 44.5 5 @ UL Monroe September 30 W 41-40 Mountaineers (-13.5) 51.5 7 Coastal Carolina October 10 L 27-24 Mountaineers (-4.5) 58.5 8 @ Old Dominion October 21 - - - View Full Table

Appalachian State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Mountaineers lost 27-24 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Joey Aguilar threw for 305 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 18-of-31 passing (58.1%) for the Mountaineers in that game versus the Chanticleers. On the ground, Kanye Roberts ran for 48 yards on 11 carries (4.4 yards per carry), adding one reception for 18 yards. In the receiving game, Milan Tucker had 78 yards on two catches (39.0 per reception) in that game.

Appalachian State Betting Insights

Appalachian State has won three of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).

