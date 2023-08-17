FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NCAAF

2023 Appalachian State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Appalachian State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have a record of 3-3 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Appalachian State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Gardner-WebbSeptember 2W 45-24Mountaineers (-23.5)51.5
2@ North CarolinaSeptember 9L 40-34Tar Heels (-19.5)58.5
3East CarolinaSeptember 16W 43-28Mountaineers (-7.5)48.5
4@ WyomingSeptember 23L 22-19Cowboys (-2.5)44.5
5@ UL MonroeSeptember 30W 41-40Mountaineers (-13.5)51.5
7Coastal CarolinaOctober 10L 27-24Mountaineers (-4.5)58.5
8@ Old DominionOctober 21---
View Full Table

Appalachian State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Mountaineers lost 27-24 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Joey Aguilar threw for 305 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 18-of-31 passing (58.1%) for the Mountaineers in that game versus the Chanticleers. On the ground, Kanye Roberts ran for 48 yards on 11 carries (4.4 yards per carry), adding one reception for 18 yards. In the receiving game, Milan Tucker had 78 yards on two catches (39.0 per reception) in that game.

Appalachian State Betting Insights

  • Appalachian State has won three of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).
  • The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

