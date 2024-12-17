Anthony Richardson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Tennessee Titans, who have the third-ranked pass defense in the league (182.2 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Richardson, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Titans.

Thinking about playing Richardson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Richardson vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 200.47

200.47 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.30

38.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Richardson Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Richardson is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (54th overall), tallying 142.3 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

In his last three games, Richardson has compiled 47.6 fantasy points (15.9 per game), connecting on 40-of-90 throws for 453 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's added 155 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson has compiled 87.2 fantasy points (17.4 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 70-of-152 throws for 900 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 232 rushing yards on 42 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Richardson's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he put up 28.1 fantasy points (10 carries, 32 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Anthony Richardson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, throwing for 167 yards and zero touchdowns with two interceptions with 24 yards on eight attempts on the ground (5.1 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Tennessee this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this season.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Tennessee has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Titans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Anthony Richardson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.