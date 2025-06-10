Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels take on the Athletics.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (31-34) vs. Athletics (26-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-166) | OAK: (+140)

LAA: (-166) | OAK: (+140) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

LAA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 4-5, 4.11 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 2-1, 4.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jose Soriano (4-5) to the mound, while Mitch Spence (2-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Soriano and his team are 3-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Soriano's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Spence has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Spence start this season -- they won.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (50.6%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -166 favorite, while the Athletics are a +140 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Athletics game on June 10 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Angels have been listed as a favorite of -166 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 65 games with a total this season.

In 65 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 33-32-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 15-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.2% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 3-15 (16.7%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 39 times this season for a 39-26-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 30-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.1% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .209 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .260 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 155th in batting average, 162nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slashing .276/.374/.385 this season and leads the Angels with an OPS of .758.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 116th.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles with 52 hits. He is batting .272 this season and 22 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Jo Adell has been key for Los Angeles with 40 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .469.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .402, a slugging percentage of .520, and has 93 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .366).

He is second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Brent Rooker is batting .267 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks while batting .260.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .268 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/21/2024: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

