Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

On Sunday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are up against the Oakland Athletics.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (72-89) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-111)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

LAA: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+162) | OAK: +1.5 (-196)

LAA: -1.5 (+162) | OAK: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 7-13, 4.54 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 5-13, 4.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are Patrick Sandoval (7-13) for the Angels and Sears (5-13) for the Athletics. Sandoval's team is 9-19-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sandoval's team has a record of 4-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 16-15-0 ATS record in Sears' 31 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 9-22 record in Sears' 31 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (60%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -132 favorite at home.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Athletics. The Angels are +162 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -196.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

Angels versus Athletics, on October 1, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 36, or 49.3%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 24 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 84 of their 160 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 73-87-0 in 160 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have a 49-108 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Oakland has a record of 41-102 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (28.7%).

The Athletics have played in 160 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-69-8).

The Athletics are 76-84-0 ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is hitting .260 with 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 25 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .303 while slugging .482.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Drury hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Randal Grichuk is batting .268 with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Mike Moustakas has 87 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.293/.392.

Mickey Moniak has been key for Los Angeles with 86 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .492.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has a .347 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Brent Rooker has 111 hits with a .324 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .476.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .205 with 19 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

9/30/2023: 7-3 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/29/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/3/2023: 10-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/2/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/1/2023: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/27/2023: 8-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/26/2023: 11-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

11-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2023: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2023: 11-10 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

