FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues NHL Preview, Prediction, Player Props, and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues NHL Preview, Prediction, Player Props, and Betting Odds

The St. Louis Blues welcome the Anaheim Ducks to town on Monday night in search of their third straight win.

The Blues wrap up a three-game homestand that has already seen them take one-goal victories over the Ottawa Senators and Utah Mammoth. FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds do have the Blues favored to finish the homestand on a high note against the Ducks.

Moneyline

Puck Line

Total Goals

Anaheim Ducks
@
St. Louis Blues


Part of that could be due to the Ducks' rest situation. This is the second leg of a back-to-back after they lost, 5-3, to the Chicago Blackhawks last night.

Even with the Blues favored, Cutter Gauthier still has the shortest anytime goal odds of the night. Jordan Kyrou is second before we get to Pavel Buchnevich and Dylan Holloway.

Any Time Goal Scorer
Cutter Gauthier
Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich
Leo Carlsson
Dylan Holloway



If you're in Missouri and looking to get in on the action, you're in luck! FanDuel Sportsbook is now LIVE in Missouri.

New users who signup for FanDuel in Missouri can get $300 in bonus bets after their first $5 bet, whether that bet wins or loses.

Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Important Info

How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Missouri

1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least Five Dollars ($5).

2. Place your first cash wager of any type of at least Five Dollars ($5).

3. Get your Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets regardless of if your wager wins or loses.

4. Regardless of if your first cash wager wins or loses, you WILL be eligible for the $300 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets.

5. Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens.

6. Limit of one promotional bonus per person.

7. Max bonus of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Bonus Bets.

Place Your First Bet Today!

21+ and present in MO. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Missouri Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

