3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/1/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been a great matchup for James Harden over the years, especially from three, and that leads me to this bet.

James Harden - Made Threes James Harden Over Dec 2 12:42am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Miami is usually among the teams that give up the highest three-point attempt rates, and that's the case again this season, with the Heat surrendering the third-highest three-point attempt rate (46.0%). They're allowing the sixth-most made triples per game to point guards (3.5).

Harden has been able to take advantage of Miami's three-point defense in recent seasons. He's put up an average of 8.4 three-point tries per game across his past five contests against the Heat, making 4.6 per game. Earlier this year, Harden went an eye-popping 6 for 10 from beyond the arc versus Miami.

He's averaging 3.7 made threes per game overall this season, and he's proven he can crush in this matchup.

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

Since losing four of five games to start the year, the Orlando Magic have righted the ship and look like a legit Eastern Conference contender. They should have too much in the tank for the Chicago Bulls today.

Spread Betting Orlando Magic Dec 2 12:43am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Orlando has won eight of its last 10 games, with one of the defeats being an overtime loss. Over the last 10 games, Orlando is third in net rating (+10.1).

The Magic just picked up an impressive road win at the Detroit Pistons last time out, and they haven't played since Friday so they should be rested and ready.

Chicago is trending in the other direction. Across the past 10 games, the Bulls are 25th in net rating (-7.1). They're just 3-9 over their last 12 games. They're also on the final game of a four-game road swing, so they have a disadvantage in the rest and travel department, too.

All in all, the Magic check a lot of boxes and can notch a comfortable win over Chicago.

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

In his most recent game, Keyonte George scored zero points against the Houston Rockets.

While I'm not expecting another goose egg, George should once again have a difficult time scoring in a rematch versus Houston.

Keyonte George - Points Keyonte George Under Dec 2 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Rockets are an elite defensive team. They sit second in defensive rating for the season, and they've been lights out against point guards, giving up the fewest points per game to the position (21.5).

While George going 0 for 6 yesterday over 19 minutes was a little fluky, the Rockets are a brutal matchup for him. In his career, he's averaging 13.1 points in eight games against Houston.

I like the Rockets to hold George to 19 or fewer points tonight.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.