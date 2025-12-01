3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Giants at Patriots

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Giants at Patriots on Monday Night Football

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyrone Tracy Jr +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

In general, I think we'll see points tonight, which allows me to be intrigued by the touchdown market.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the specific target thanks to a shift in his usage last week.

For the first three weeks after Cam Skattebo's injury, Devin Singletary was the red-zone back. He played a whopping 81.3% of the team's snaps there in that span.

That flipped in Week 12. Tracy played 9 of 12 snaps in the red zone and had 5 total opportunities. Although he didn't score, it's key that they stopped subbing him out.

Tracy gets work as a pass-catcher, which can be a key lift against a Patriots team whose weakness is at linebacker. As a result, I've got his fair touchdown odds at +180, easily clear of where the market has him now.

Jaxson Dart - Passing Yds Jaxson Dart Over Dec 2 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Three factors are combining to put me on Jaxson Dart's passing yardage prop tonight.

First, I'm expecting his legs to be a bit less of a crutch in his first game after a concussion. There were reports two weeks ago the team would want this, and if Dart scrambles less, that'll inflate his pass attempts.

Second, teams tend to be throw-heavy against the Patriots due to their defense. They rank 27th in schedule-adjusted early-down pass defense while sitting 9th against the run. As a result of that -- and the fact the Patriots have held a bunch of leads -- they have the ninth-highest opponent early-down pass rate for the season.

Finally, unlike a bunch of spots this weekend, the weather is actually decent in Foxboro with just 2 mph winds. I wouldn't expect the cold temperatures to influence things too drastically as wind is the bigger key for me.

I don't mind if you want to ladder Dart's passing props to get upside should he blow past this number (he's +270 to get 250-plus yards and +800 to get 300-plus), but the baseline number looks like a bargain.

TreVeyon Henderson - Rushing + Receiving Yds TreVeyon Henderson Over Dec 2 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchups don't get much better than TreVeyon Henderson's tonight, and his underlying role data was good last week. That convergence should lead to plentiful production against the Giants.

The Giants entered Week 13 as numberFire's 32nd-ranked rush defense. Given the number of pitiful defenses out there this year, that's saying something.

In Rhamondre Stevenson's return last week, Henderson remained the clear lead option. He played 64.2% of the snaps, logging 18 carries and 4 targets. Granted, he turned that into just 81 yards against another very poor defense, but the usage was as good as could be.

We could see the Patriots lean a bit more on the run tonight with a banged-up offensive line facing a ferocious pass rush. They already run more than they should, given how filthy Drake Maye has been. Against the Giants' defense, that may not be a terrible plan, giving us incentive to target Henderson overs and bet on improved output this time around.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.