FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Missouri New User Signup Promo Offer: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

FanDuel Missouri New User Signup Promo Offer: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets

The wait is over, Missouri! FanDuel Sportsbook is now LIVE in your state.

To kick things off, new users who signup and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Important Info

How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Missouri

1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least Five Dollars ($5).

2. Place your first cash wager of any type of at least Five Dollars ($5).

3. Get your Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets regardless of if your wager wins or loses.

4. Regardless of if your first cash wager wins or loses, you WILL be eligible for the $300 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets. 

5. Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens. 

6. Limit of one promotional bonus per person. 

7. Max bonus of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Bonus Bets.

Place Your First Bet Today!

21+ and present in MO. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Missouri Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup