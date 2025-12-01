FanDuel Missouri New User Signup Promo Offer: Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets

The wait is over, Missouri! FanDuel Sportsbook is now LIVE in your state.

To kick things off, new users who signup and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Important Info

Eligibility: New users in Missouri (21+ only)

New users in Missouri (21+ only) Promotional Period: December 1st, 2025, to January 4th, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET

December 1st, 2025, to January 4th, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET Promo Code Required: NO CODE NEEDED. Access through your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Missouri

1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least Five Dollars ($5).

2. Place your first cash wager of any type of at least Five Dollars ($5).

3. Get your Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets regardless of if your wager wins or loses.

4. Regardless of if your first cash wager wins or loses, you WILL be eligible for the $300 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets.

5. Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens.

6. Limit of one promotional bonus per person.

7. Max bonus of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Bonus Bets.

Place Your First Bet Today!

21+ and present in MO. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Missouri Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.