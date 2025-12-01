2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Giants at Patriots on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Giants at Patriots Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

We get two fun quarterbacks facing two non-elite defenses (one of which is actively terrible). Heck yeah, I want the over.

The pitch for the Patriots to score points is obvious. It's numberFire's eighth-ranked offense facing its 30th-ranked defense. They'll be able to get theirs, even with injuries along the offensive line.

The Giants should be able to move the ball, too. Although the Patriots are numberFire's sixth-ranked defense, a lot of that is thanks to their play on 3rd and 4th down. On early downs, teams have had success, especially through the air.

The Giants get a lift in that department with Jaxson Dart back. Dart has averaged 0.07 Passing Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per drop back, a slightly below average mark, but it came with a battered receiver corps. With Darius Slayton back and new signee Isaiah Hodgins looking spry, it's a better situation than what Dart has had at times.

My model has this total in the 50s, which may be too optimistic, but I do agree with it directionally that 46.5 is lower than it should be.

Team to Score First Team to Score First New York Giants +120 New England Patriots -146 View more odds in Sportsbook

We don't have a lot of data on Mike Kafka, but at least one decision he's made says the Giants could be a value in this market.

In Week 11 -- Kafka's first as head coach -- the Giants won the coin toss and chose to receive. Sportsbooks are aware of those decisions and do account for them, but it's possible that flip hasn't happened yet given it's such a small sample on Kafka.

Of course, receiving and converting are two different things, but as discussed above, I do think the Giants will be able to do something offensively. This doesn't even require them to hit paydirt; even a field goal will cash for us. With the potentially increased likelihood they'll get the ball first, I think +134 is long enough for us to bite.

