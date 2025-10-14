Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 7 (Monday at 7 p.m. ET), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (231.3 yards conceded per game).

Is St. Brown a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.44

81.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 82.1 fantasy points (13.7 per game) rank him fourth at the WR position and 30th overall.

In his last three games, St. Brown has posted 33.7 fantasy points (11.2 per game), as he's caught 24 passes on 26 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

St. Brown has accumulated 77.6 total fantasy points (15.5 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 40 balls (on 45 targets) for 407 yards and six touchdowns.

The high point of St. Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as he put up 30.2 fantasy points by running for seven yards on two attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed nine passes on 11 targets for 115 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, hauling in four passes on six targets for 45 yards (4.5 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

