Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a matchup against the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (190.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Detroit Lions play the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Considering St. Brown for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing St. Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.56

80.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, St. Brown has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 15.5 fantasy points per game (77.4 total points). Overall, he is 23rd in fantasy points.

In his last three games, St. Brown has produced 42.7 fantasy points (14.2 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 22 catches for 247 yards and three TDs.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he tallied 30.2 fantasy points with nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 115 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 4.5 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 45 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

Just one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Kansas City this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Kansas City has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this year.

Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.