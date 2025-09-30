Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will meet the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 30th-ranked passing defense in the league (262 yards conceded per game).

For more details on St. Brown, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Bengals.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.63

78.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.64

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 16.9 fantasy points per game (67.4 total points). Overall, he is 18th in fantasy points.

During his last three games St. Brown has been targeted 26 times, with 23 receptions for 262 yards and six TDs. He has put up 62.9 fantasy points (21.0 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Chicago Bears, a matchup in which he put up 30.2 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, when he posted just 4.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati's defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up a TD catch by eight players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Cincinnati this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

