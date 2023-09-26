Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown faces a matchup against the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Detroit Lions meet the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With St. Brown's next game against the Packers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

St. Brown vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.26

11.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.64

80.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has piled up 31.9 fantasy points in 2023 (10.6 per game), which ranks him 15th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 56 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, St. Brown produced 10.6 fantasy points, recording nine receptions on 12 targets for 102 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed a player to throw more than one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Packers have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Packers this year.

