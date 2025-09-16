Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked pass defense (298 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With St. Brown's next game versus the Ravens, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.32

75.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, St. Brown has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 17.4 fantasy points per game (34.7 total points). Overall, he is 20th in fantasy points.

Through two games this year, St. Brown has put up 34.7 fantasy points, as he's caught 13 passes on 17 targets for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, St. Brown caught nine balls on 11 targets for 115 yardsthree touchdowns, good for 30.2 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Baltimore this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Ravens this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed a TD catch by four players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Ravens have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

