Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings and their third-ranked passing defense (169.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

With St. Brown's next game against the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.09

88.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, St. Brown has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 12.4 fantasy points per game (186.3 total points). Overall, he is 36th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, St. Brown has tallied 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 23 catches (36 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 43 (14.3 per game) during that period.

St. Brown has compiled 459 receiving yards and three scores on 32 catches (50 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 63.9 points (12.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he compiled 30.2 fantasy points with seven rushing yards on two carries. As a receiver, he reeled in nine balls (on 11 targets) for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed only one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Minnesota this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed 13 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Minnesota has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

