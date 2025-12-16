Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 27th-ranked passing defense (242.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering St. Brown for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.73

82.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 180.9 fantasy points (12.9 per game) rank him third at the WR position and 33rd overall.

In his last three games, St. Brown has compiled 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches (28 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 37.6 (12.5 per game) during that period.

St. Brown has compiled 447 receiving yards and three scores on 30 catches (53 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 62.7 points (12.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of St. Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as he put up 30.2 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed seven rushing yards on two carries (3.5 YPC) .

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of nine players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this year.

