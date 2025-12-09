Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 16th-ranked pass defense (211.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 87.96

87.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 152.5 fantasy points (11.7 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 38th overall.

During his last three games St. Brown has been targeted 23 times, with 15 receptions for 241 yards and one TD. He has put up 30.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

St. Brown has totaled 341 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches (43 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 46.1 (9.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of St. Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as he posted 30.2 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed seven rushing yards on two carries (3.5 YPC) .

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Rams have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

