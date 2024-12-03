Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (217.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Is St. Brown a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

St. Brown vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.79

78.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 11.7 fantasy points per game (139.9 total points). Overall, he is 40th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, St. Brown has reeled in 22 balls (on 25 targets) for 296 yards and two touchdowns, good for 41.2 fantasy points (13.7 per game).

St. Brown has accumulated 64.8 total fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 35 balls (on 40 targets) for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

The peak of St. Brown's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, when he posted 27.7 fantasy points with 11 receptions (on 11 targets) for 161 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 13 yards on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Packers this season.

