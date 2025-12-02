Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the Dallas Cowboys and their 30th-ranked passing defense (251.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is St. Brown a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.75

46.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 143.3 fantasy points (11.9 per game) rank him fourth at the WR position and 38th overall.

In his last three games, St. Brown has caught 11 balls (on 26 targets) for 191 yards and one touchdown, good for 25.1 fantasy points (8.4 per game).

St. Brown has racked up 46.6 total fantasy points (9.3 per game) in his last five games, catching 25 balls (on 47 targets) for 346 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of St. Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, when he carried two times for seven yards on his way to 30.2 fantasy points. He also had nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 115 yards with three touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed just two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more TDs against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed five players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

