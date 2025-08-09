Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Amon-Ra St. Brown posted 201.2 fantasy points last year, third among all NFL wide receivers. The Detroit Lions WR is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out St. Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 201.2 33 3 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 187.6 41 4

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, St. Brown finished with 27.7 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 161 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 1.3 6 3 13 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 11.9 18 11 119 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 13.5 8 7 75 1 Week 4 Seahawks 14.8 6 6 45 1 Week 6 @Cowboys 9.7 4 4 37 1 Week 7 @Vikings 17.2 8 8 112 1 Week 8 Titans 6.7 2 2 7 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how St. Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown 141 115 1263 12 31 Jameson Williams 91 58 1001 7 10 Sam LaPorta 83 60 726 7 17 Jahmyr Gibbs 63 52 517 4 11

