NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Amon-Ra St. Brown posted 201.2 fantasy points last year, third among all NFL wide receivers. The Detroit Lions WR is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Check out St. Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points201.2333
2025 Projected Fantasy Points187.6414

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, St. Brown finished with 27.7 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 161 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Rams1.363130
Week 2Buccaneers11.918111190
Week 3@Cardinals13.587751
Week 4Seahawks14.866451
Week 6@Cowboys9.744371
Week 7@Vikings17.2881121
Week 8Titans6.72271

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how St. Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Amon-Ra St. Brown14111512631231
Jameson Williams91581001710
Sam LaPorta8360726717
Jahmyr Gibbs6352517411

Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

