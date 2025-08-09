Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Amon-Ra St. Brown posted 201.2 fantasy points last year, third among all NFL wide receivers. The Detroit Lions WR is currently the sixth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Check out St. Brown's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|201.2
|33
|3
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|187.6
|41
|4
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, St. Brown finished with 27.7 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 161 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|1.3
|6
|3
|13
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|11.9
|18
|11
|119
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|13.5
|8
|7
|75
|1
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|14.8
|6
|6
|45
|1
|Week 6
|@Cowboys
|9.7
|4
|4
|37
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|17.2
|8
|8
|112
|1
|Week 8
|Titans
|6.7
|2
|2
|7
|1
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Other Lions Receivers
The Lions ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how St. Brown's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|141
|115
|1263
|12
|31
|Jameson Williams
|91
|58
|1001
|7
|10
|Sam LaPorta
|83
|60
|726
|7
|17
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|63
|52
|517
|4
|11
Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown?