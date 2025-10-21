Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Running back Alvin Kamara is looking at a matchup against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the league (99.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his New Orleans Saints meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Alvin Kamara Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.61

72.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.86

17.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

With 50.5 fantasy points in 2025 (7.2 per game), Kamara is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 114th overall.

Over his last three games, Kamara has totaled 16.0 fantasy points (5.3 per game) as he's scampered for 86 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 29 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 74 yards on 12 catches (14 targets).

Kamara has posted 28.8 fantasy points (5.8 per game) over his last five games, running for 198 yards with zero touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also contributed 90 yards on 17 catches (21 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, when he piled up 11.7 fantasy points with 45 rushing yards and one TD on 11 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in two balls (on two targets) for 12 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara's matchup against the Chicago Bears last week was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries on the day with three catches for one yard.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

