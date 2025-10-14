Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will play the Chicago Bears and their 31st-ranked rushing defense (156.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Kamara, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Bears.

Alvin Kamara Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.39

54.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.38

16.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 98th overall, as he has posted 47.6 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Kamara has totaled 20.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game) as he's run for 128 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 33 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 75 yards on 13 catches (16 targets).

Kamara has totaled 35.9 fantasy points (7.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 269 yards with zero touchdowns on 72 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 110 yards on 20 receptions (24 targets).

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, when he put up 11.7 fantasy points (11 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Alvin Kamara disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Giants in Week 5, when he mustered only 5.5 fantasy points (8 carries, 27 yards; 4 receptions, 28 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Bears have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Chicago this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bears this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass against Chicago this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Bears have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara?