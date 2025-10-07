Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back Alvin Kamara is looking at a matchup versus the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL (85.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his New Orleans Saints take on the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Kamara a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Kamara this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Alvin Kamara Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.45

68.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.35

16.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara is currently the 28th-ranked fantasy player at his position (103rd overall), putting up 40.0 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

During his last three games, Kamara has delivered 18.3 total fantasy points (6.1 per game), running the ball 41 times for 139 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 44 yards on nine receptions (13 targets).

The highlight of Kamara's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, as he put up 11.7 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 45 rushing yards on 11 carries (4.1 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the New York Giants, running eight times for 27 yards, with four receptions for 28 yards as a receiver (5.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New England this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus New England this year.

The Patriots have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.