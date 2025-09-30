Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will meet the New York Giants and their 29th-ranked run defense (153.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kamara worth considering for his next game against the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Alvin Kamara Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.58

73.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.35

13.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

With 34.5 fantasy points this season (8.6 per game), Kamara is the 27th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 97th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Kamara has generated 22.8 fantasy points (7.6 per game) as he's run for 211 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 54 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 37 yards on 11 grabs (13 targets).

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, when he collected 11.7 fantasy points with 45 rushing yards and one TD on 11 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in two balls (on two targets) for 12 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he tallied just 5.6 fantasy points (18 carries, 42 yards).

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Giants this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Giants this season.

New York has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Giants have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

