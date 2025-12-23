Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara will take on the 18th-ranked tun defense of the Tennessee Titans (118.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Kamara a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Alvin Kamara Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.38

52.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

0.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.92

22.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

With 67.7 fantasy points this season (6.2 per game), Kamara is the 50th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 188th among all players.

Over his last three games, Kamara has totaled 12.7 fantasy points (4.2 per game) as he's rushed for 108 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 31 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 39 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Kamara has put up 20.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during his last five games, running for 157 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 48 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 64 yards on 11 grabs (13 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Kamara's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 11.7 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts (4.1 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, when he managed only -0.3 fantasy points (6 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed only one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed nine players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed just three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed just three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 23 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed just two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one TD against Tennessee this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Titans this year.

