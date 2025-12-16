Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will be up against the 29th-ranked tun defense of the New York Jets (137.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Kamara worth a look for his next matchup versus the Jets? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Alvin Kamara Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.86

30.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.79

4.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Kamara is currently the 48th-ranked fantasy player (180th overall), tallying 67.7 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

During his last three games, Kamara has delivered 12.7 total fantasy points (4.2 per game), rushing the ball 31 times for 108 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 39 yards on six receptions (eight targets).

Kamara has 20.1 total fantasy points (4.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 48 times for 157 yards with zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 64 yards on 11 catches (13 targets).

The high point of Kamara's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, as he put up 11.7 fantasy points by grabbing two passes (on two targets) for 12 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Alvin Kamara disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, when he managed only -0.3 fantasy points (6 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed only two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown catch by 21 players this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

