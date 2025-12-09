Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara will be up against the 17th-ranked rushing defense of the Carolina Panthers (118.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Kamara's next game versus the Panthers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Alvin Kamara Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.09

42.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.07

13.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

With 67.7 fantasy points this season (6.2 per game), Kamara is the 46th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 174th among all players.

Over his last three games, Kamara has generated 12.7 fantasy points (4.2 per game) as he's scampered for 108 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 31 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 39 yards on six catches (eight targets).

Kamara has generated 20.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 157 yards with zero touchdowns on 48 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 64 yards on 11 grabs (13 targets).

The highlight of Kamara's fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, when he collected 11.7 fantasy points with 45 rushing yards and one TD on 11 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in two balls (on two targets) for 12 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Alvin Kamara's game versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 was his worst of the year, as he posted just -0.3 fantasy points. He ran for 14 yards on six carries on the day with one catch for three yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Carolina this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this year.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Carolina this year.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

