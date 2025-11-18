Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (138.5 yards allowed per game).

With Kamara's next game against the Falcons, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Kamara this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Alvin Kamara Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.21

51.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.29

19.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position (137th overall), putting up 66.2 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

In his last three games, Kamara has picked up 15.7 fantasy points (5.2 per game), rushing for 118 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 34 carries. He has also contributed 59 yards on six catches (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Kamara has totaled 26.2 fantasy points (5.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 177 yards with zero touchdowns on 55 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 105 yards on 14 grabs (16 targets).

The high point of Kamara's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 11.7 fantasy points. He also had 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts (4.1 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, when he managed only -0.3 fantasy points (6 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed just one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed only two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

Atlanta has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Want more data and analysis on Alvin Kamara? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.