Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Running back Alexander Mattison faces a matchup versus the 15th-ranked run defense in the league (105.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Minnesota Vikings play the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Mattison a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Mattison vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.93

11.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.31

70.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.97

10.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

With 12.3 fantasy points in 2023 (6.2 per game), Mattison is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 119th overall.

Through two games this year, Mattison has posted 12.3 fantasy points, running for 62 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 19 carries. He has also contributed 21 yards on six catches (10 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mattison carried the ball eight times for 28 yards (3.5 yards per carry) with three catches (on six targets) for 11 yards as a receiver, good for 1.9 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Chargers have given up a TD catch by three players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Chargers this year.

