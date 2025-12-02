Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Alec Pierce and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (230.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pierce worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Alec Pierce Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.76

63.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Pierce Fantasy Performance

Pierce has produced 80.9 fantasy points in 2025 (8.1 per game), which ranks him 37th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 135 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Pierce has been targeted 14 times, with nine receptions for 188 yards and two TDs, leading to 30.8 fantasy points (10.3 per game) during that period.

Pierce has totaled 372 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 49.2 (9.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pierce's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he tallied 14.4 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alec Pierce disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, when he mustered only 2.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed only two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of six players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Just two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Jacksonville this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Jaguars this season.

