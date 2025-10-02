Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-400) | Vanderbilt: (+315)

Alabama: (-400) | Vanderbilt: (+315) Spread: Alabama: -10.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-110)

Alabama: -10.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Alabama is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Alabama has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Vanderbilt is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

This year, three of Vanderbilt's five games have gone over the point total.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (79.3%)

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Vanderbilt is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-110 odds), and Alabama, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Alabama-Vanderbilt on Oct. 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

Vanderbilt is the underdog, +315 on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -400 favorite.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 38.0 42 16.5 21 49.0 4 Vanderbilt 49.0 2 17.2 42 50.9 5

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

