Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-400) | Vanderbilt: (+315)
- Spread: Alabama: -10.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Alabama is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Alabama has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 10.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- Alabama has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
- Vanderbilt is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, three of Vanderbilt's five games have gone over the point total.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (79.3%)
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Point Spread
Vanderbilt is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-110 odds), and Alabama, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Over/Under
A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Alabama-Vanderbilt on Oct. 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Moneyline
Vanderbilt is the underdog, +315 on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -400 favorite.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|38.0
|42
|16.5
|21
|49.0
|4
|Vanderbilt
|49.0
|2
|17.2
|42
|50.9
|5
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Vanderbilt analysis on FanDuel Research.