NCAAF

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Alabama vs Tennessee Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Alabama: (-300) | Tennessee: (+245)
  • Spread: Alabama: -8.5 (-105) | Tennessee: +8.5 (-115)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • As 8.5-point favorites or more, Alabama is 3-1 against the spread.
  • Alabama has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
  • Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Tennessee has played six games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (73.4%)

Alabama vs Tennessee Point Spread

Tennessee is a 8.5-point underdog against Alabama. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -105.

Alabama vs Tennessee Over/Under

Alabama versus Tennessee, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs Tennessee Moneyline

The Alabama vs Tennessee moneyline has Alabama as a -300 favorite, while Tennessee is a +245 underdog.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Alabama34.83717.32250.86
Tennessee48.2129.310060.36

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

