Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama vs Tennessee Odds & Spread

Alabama vs Tennessee Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

As 8.5-point favorites or more, Alabama is 3-1 against the spread.

Alabama has played six games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee has played six games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (73.4%)

Alabama vs Tennessee Point Spread

Tennessee is a 8.5-point underdog against Alabama. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -105.

Alabama vs Tennessee Over/Under

Alabama versus Tennessee, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 58.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs Tennessee Moneyline

The Alabama vs Tennessee moneyline has Alabama as a -300 favorite, while Tennessee is a +245 underdog.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 34.8 37 17.3 22 50.8 6 Tennessee 48.2 1 29.3 100 60.3 6

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

