Alabama vs South Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

The South Florida Bulls (6-4) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-3) at Coleman Coliseum on December 17, 2025.

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. South Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (93.4%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Alabama-South Florida spread (Alabama -14.5) or total (181.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama vs. South Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

South Florida is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

At home last season, the Crimson Tide sported a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-4-0).

The Bulls performed better against the spread on the road (5-7-0) than at home (4-10-0) last year.

Alabama vs. South Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in four games this season and has come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have played as a favorite of -1587 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

South Florida has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Bulls have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +860 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. South Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama was the best team in college basketball in points scored (90.7 per game) but third-worst in points conceded (81.3) last season.

Alabama was the third-best team in the country in rebounds per game (38.8) and ranked 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0) last season.

Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

Last season, Alabama was 267th in the nation in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0).

South Florida scored 74.4 points per game (155th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 74.5 points per contest (251st-ranked).

South Florida ranked 214th in the country with 31.3 rebounds per game, but it gave up 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranked 15th-worst in college basketball.

South Florida averaged 14.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 119th in college basketball.

South Florida was 135th in the nation with 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th with 12.4 forced turnovers per game.

