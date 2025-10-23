Alabama vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Alabama Crimson Tide facing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Alabama vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-500) | South Carolina: (+385)

Alabama: (-500) | South Carolina: (+385) Spread: Alabama: -12.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +12.5 (-110)

Alabama: -12.5 (-110) | South Carolina: +12.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Alabama vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Alabama's record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Alabama's ATS record as 12.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-1.

Alabama has played seven games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, South Carolina is 3-4-0 this season.

South Carolina has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Alabama vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (70.3%)

Alabama vs South Carolina Point Spread

Alabama is favored by 12.5 points over South Carolina. Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, with South Carolina being -110.

Alabama vs South Carolina Over/Under

Alabama versus South Carolina, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Alabama vs South Carolina Moneyline

Alabama is a -500 favorite on the moneyline, while South Carolina is a +385 underdog.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 35.1 32 17.7 22 52.1 7 South Carolina 20.1 113 20.0 36 47.9 7

Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

