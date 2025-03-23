Alabama vs Saint Mary's (CA) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (26-8) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (29-5) on Sunday at Rocket Arena, tipping off at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Game time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Alabama vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (52.7%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Sunday's Alabama-Saint Mary's (CA) spread (Alabama -5.5) or over/under (149.5 points).

Alabama vs. Saint Mary's (CA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Alabama (11-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.4%) than Saint Mary's (CA) (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Crimson Tide have played worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and eight times in 12 road games.

The Gaels have been better against the spread on the road (7-3-0) than at home (6-10-0) this year.

Alabama vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in 26 games this season and has come away with the win 21 times (80.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won 18 of 20 games when listed as at least -250 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Mary's (CA) has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 3-1 in those games.

The Gaels have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 71.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game (scoring 91.1 per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 81.4 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball) and has a +329 scoring differential overall.

Mark Sears is 49th in college basketball with a team-high 18.8 points per game.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s +427 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

Augustas Marciulionis leads Saint Mary's (CA), recording 14.2 points per game (353rd in college basketball).

The 39.2 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank second in college basketball, and are 6.2 more than the 33 their opponents record per outing.

Grant Nelson averages 7.5 rebounds per game (ranking 104th in college basketball) to lead the Crimson Tide.

The 36.6 rebounds per game the Gaels accumulate rank 11th in college basketball, 10.8 more than the 25.8 their opponents record.

Mitchell Saxen paces the Gaels with eight rebounds per game (61st in college basketball).

Alabama averages 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and gives up 93.5 points per 100 possessions (179th in college basketball).

The Gaels' 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 83rd in college basketball, and the 82.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

