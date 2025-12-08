Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among the college football teams playing on Friday, up against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-114) | Oklahoma: (-105)

Alabama: (-114) | Oklahoma: (-105) Spread: Alabama: -1.5 (-105) | Oklahoma: +1.5 (-115)

Alabama: -1.5 (-105) | Oklahoma: +1.5 (-115) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

Alabama's record against the spread is 8-5-0.

Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Alabama is 7-4.

This season, four of Alabama's 13 games have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Oklahoma has two wins ATS (2-1).

A pair of Oklahoma 12 games in 2025 have hit the over.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Oklahoma is a 1.5-point underdog against Alabama. Oklahoma is -115 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -105.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Over/Under

An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Alabama-Oklahoma on Dec. 19, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-Alabama, Oklahoma is the underdog at -105, and Alabama is -114.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 31.2 26 17.4 16 50.8 13 Oklahoma 26.4 79 13.9 7 48.0 12

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

