Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round
The Alabama Crimson Tide are among the college football teams playing on Friday, up against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-114) | Oklahoma: (-105)
- Spread: Alabama: -1.5 (-105) | Oklahoma: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Alabama vs Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Alabama's record against the spread is 8-5-0.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Alabama is 7-4.
- This season, four of Alabama's 13 games have gone over the point total.
- Oklahoma has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Oklahoma has two wins ATS (2-1).
- A pair of Oklahoma 12 games in 2025 have hit the over.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Point Spread
Oklahoma is a 1.5-point underdog against Alabama. Oklahoma is -115 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -105.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Over/Under
An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Alabama-Oklahoma on Dec. 19, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Alabama vs Oklahoma Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-Alabama, Oklahoma is the underdog at -105, and Alabama is -114.
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|31.2
|26
|17.4
|16
|50.8
|13
|Oklahoma
|26.4
|79
|13.9
|7
|48.0
|12
Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 19, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC/ESPN
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
