FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Alabama vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

The Alabama Crimson Tide are among the college football teams playing on Friday, up against the Oklahoma Sooners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Alabama: (-114) | Oklahoma: (-105)
  • Spread: Alabama: -1.5 (-105) | Oklahoma: +1.5 (-115)
  • Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Alabama's record against the spread is 8-5-0.
  • Against the spread as 1.5-point or better favorites, Alabama is 7-4.
  • This season, four of Alabama's 13 games have gone over the point total.
  • Oklahoma has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.
  • As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Oklahoma has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • A pair of Oklahoma 12 games in 2025 have hit the over.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Oklahoma is a 1.5-point underdog against Alabama. Oklahoma is -115 to cover the spread, and Alabama is -105.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Over/Under

An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Alabama-Oklahoma on Dec. 19, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Alabama vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-Alabama, Oklahoma is the underdog at -105, and Alabama is -114.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Alabama31.22617.41650.813
Oklahoma26.47913.9748.012

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, December 19, 2025
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Oklahoma analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup