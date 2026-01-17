Alabama vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 1-3 SEC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 2-2 SEC) on January 17, 2026 at Lloyd Noble Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (56.8%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Alabama-Oklahoma spread (Alabama -5.5) or over/under (174.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Oklahoma is 5-12-0 ATS this year.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Crimson Tide owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they did in away games (8-4-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Sooners were better at home (8-9-0) than on the road (4-5-0) last year.

Alabama has won twice against the spread in conference action this year.

Oklahoma has one SEC win against the spread this year.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

The Crimson Tide have a win-loss record of 6-1 when favored by -245 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Oklahoma has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-5).

The Sooners have played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 71% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama was the best squad in college basketball in points scored (90.7 per game) but third-worst in points allowed (81.3) last season.

On the glass, Alabama was third-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.8 per game) last year. It was 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0 per game).

With 17.1 assists per game, Alabama was 13th-best in the country last season.

Last year, Alabama was 267th in college basketball in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0).

With 78.3 points per game on offense, Oklahoma ranked 70th in the country last year. Defensively, it ceded 74.6 points per contest, which ranked 255th in college basketball.

Last year Oklahoma grabbed 29.3 rebounds per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Oklahoma put up 13.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 196th in the nation.

With 11.4 turnovers per game, Oklahoma was 215th in college basketball. It forced 12.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 93rd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!