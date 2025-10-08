FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Alabama vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Alabama vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama vs Missouri Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Alabama: (-156) | Missouri: (+132)
  • Spread: Alabama: -3.5 (-104) | Missouri: +3.5 (-118)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Alabama vs Missouri Betting Trends

  • Alabama's record against the spread is 4-1-0.
  • Alabama's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-1.
  • This season, three of Alabama's five games have hit the over.
  • Missouri's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-2-0.
  • This season, four of Missouri's five games have gone over the point total.

Alabama vs Missouri Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (52.6%)

Alabama vs Missouri Point Spread

Alabama is favored by 3.5 points over Missouri. Alabama is -104 to cover the spread, with Missouri being -118.

Alabama vs Missouri Over/Under

Alabama versus Missouri, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Alabama vs Missouri Moneyline

Missouri is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -156 favorite.

Alabama vs. Missouri Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Alabama36.43716.02150.75
Missouri45.21014.61651.35

Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Columbia, Missouri
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

