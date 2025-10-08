Alabama vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Alabama vs Missouri Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Alabama: (-156) | Missouri: (+132)
- Spread: Alabama: -3.5 (-104) | Missouri: +3.5 (-118)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Alabama vs Missouri Betting Trends
- Alabama's record against the spread is 4-1-0.
- Alabama's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-1.
- This season, three of Alabama's five games have hit the over.
- Missouri's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-2-0.
- This season, four of Missouri's five games have gone over the point total.
Alabama vs Missouri Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Crimson Tide win (52.6%)
Alabama vs Missouri Point Spread
Alabama is favored by 3.5 points over Missouri. Alabama is -104 to cover the spread, with Missouri being -118.
Alabama vs Missouri Over/Under
Alabama versus Missouri, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Alabama vs Missouri Moneyline
Missouri is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Alabama is a -156 favorite.
Alabama vs. Missouri Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Alabama
|36.4
|37
|16.0
|21
|50.7
|5
|Missouri
|45.2
|10
|14.6
|16
|51.3
|5
Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Missouri analysis on FanDuel Research.