Alabama vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

SEC play features the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-5, 10-3 SEC) at home against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (71.3%)

Alabama is a 9.5-point favorite over Kentucky on Saturday and the over/under is set at 179.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Alabama puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Crimson Tide own a worse record against the spread in home games (6-6-0) than they do on the road (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats have a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.429, 3-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Alabama is 8-5-0 this year.

Kentucky has beaten the spread eight times in 13 SEC games.

Alabama vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with 17 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Crimson Tide have come away with a win 13 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -465 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has compiled a 5-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +350 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 82.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama outscores opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 90.6 per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 80.3 per contest to rank 349th in college basketball) and has a +268 scoring differential overall.

Mark Sears' 18.5 points per game lead Alabama and are 52nd in the nation.

Kentucky's +262 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.8 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per outing (290th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh's 16.2 points per game paces Kentucky and ranks 162nd in college basketball.

The 39.9 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank second in college basketball, and are 7.6 more than the 32.3 their opponents record per outing.

Grant Nelson tops the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball play).

The 35.1 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 41st in the country, 3.2 more than the 31.9 their opponents record.

Amari Williams' 8.7 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 39th in college basketball.

Alabama's 104.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in college basketball, and the 92.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 157th in college basketball.

The Wildcats average 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and concede 94.0 points per 100 possessions (207th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!