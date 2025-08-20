2025 Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A peek at the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide's upcoming 2025 schedule reveals an exciting matchup against South Carolina on Oct. 25. Below, you can look at the rest of the Crimson Tide's college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Alabama 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Florida State Aug. 30 - Crimson Tide (-13.5) 50.5 2 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 6 - - - 3 Wisconsin Sept. 13 - - - 5 @ Georgia Sept. 27 - Bulldogs (-4.5) 52.5 6 Vanderbilt Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Missouri Oct. 11 - - - 8 Tennessee Oct. 18 - Crimson Tide (-11.5) 52.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Alabama 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, based on opponents' combined win total last season, Alabama will be playing the 56th-ranked schedule this year.

The Crimson Tide will have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (63).

Alabama will face the 22nd-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (63).

The Crimson Tide will have seven teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

Alabama will face seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule features four teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Alabama Betting Insights (2024)

Alabama compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Crimson Tide games hit the over.

Alabama finished with a 7-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 63.6% of those games).

