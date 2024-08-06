2024 Akron Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Akron Zips are 0-2 so far in 2024. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Akron 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Ohio State Aug. 31 L 52-6 Buckeyes (-48.5) 55.5 2 @ Rutgers Sept. 7 L 49-17 - - 3 Colgate Sept. 14 - - - 4 @ South Carolina Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Ohio Sept. 28 - - - 6 Bowling Green Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Western Michigan Oct. 12 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Akron Last Game

The Zips matched up with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their last outing, falling 49-17. Ben Finley had 138 yards on 14-of-31 passing (45.2%) for the Zips in that matchup against the Scarlet Knights, with one touchdown and one pick. He also added four carries for 29 yards with his legs. In the running game, Jordon Simmons totaled 109 rushing yards on nine carries (12.1 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. Adrian Norton reeled in three balls for 55 yards (averaging 18.3 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Scarlet Knights.

Akron Betting Insights

This is the first game this season Akron is playing as the moneyline favorite.

The Zips have not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

Find more analysis about Akron on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Akron Zips on FanDuel today!